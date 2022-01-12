$1.16 EPS Expected for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) will announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02. Apollo Global Management reported earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full-year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $5.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. The firm had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APO. Citigroup upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $1,425,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $15,372,153.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 642,534 shares of company stock valued at $45,885,389 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 306.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 366.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APO opened at $70.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

About Apollo Global Management

Provides asset management services

