10,000 Shares in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) Purchased by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,456,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $473,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,958,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 380.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNM opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.10. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

