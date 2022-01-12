100,000 Shares in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.18% of Paylocity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paylocity alerts:

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total value of $35,653,763.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total transaction of $4,571,542.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,932 shares of company stock valued at $41,718,669 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $216.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.45. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $154.26 and a 12-month high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.97 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCTY. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $326.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.16.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.