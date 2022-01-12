104,000 Shares in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 104,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.49% of Koppers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Koppers by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Koppers by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Koppers by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Koppers by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Koppers by 2,570.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KOP opened at $31.67 on Wednesday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $27.91 and a one year high of $39.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.01.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.25). Koppers had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $424.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

