1,126 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Bought by Systematic Alpha Investments LLC

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.
PM traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $100.94. The company had a trading volume of 17,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,989,407. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.34 and a 1 year high of $106.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.12.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.
Several research firms have commented on PM. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.
About Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.
