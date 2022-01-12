1,126 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Bought by Systematic Alpha Investments LLC

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

PM traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $100.94. The company had a trading volume of 17,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,989,407. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.34 and a 1 year high of $106.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.12.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

Several research firms have commented on PM. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

