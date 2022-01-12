1,258 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Purchased by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 21.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,219,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,430,000 after buying an additional 2,697,641 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $324,174,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 7,892.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 584,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,690,000 after buying an additional 577,515 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 122.3% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 820,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,688,000 after buying an additional 451,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,593,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,038,000 after buying an additional 249,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Vertical Research downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.79.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 36,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total value of $6,988,340.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TT opened at $193.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.98 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

