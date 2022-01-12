$150.90 Million in Sales Expected for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) to announce sales of $150.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $149.70 million and the highest is $153.00 million. Veeco Instruments posted sales of $138.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full-year sales of $581.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $580.00 million to $584.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $636.10 million, with estimates ranging from $627.00 million to $646.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $150.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.63 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

VECO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

In other Veeco Instruments news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $49,561.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $174,693.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VECO. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 2.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 34,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 3.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.18. Veeco Instruments has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

