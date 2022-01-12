$151.96 Million in Sales Expected for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) will report sales of $151.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Public Education’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $151.20 million and the highest is $152.60 million. American Public Education posted sales of $85.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 76.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full year sales of $417.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $416.89 million to $417.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $621.71 million, with estimates ranging from $612.62 million to $640.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Public Education.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $98.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.85 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.52. The company has a market cap of $424.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. American Public Education has a 12-month low of $18.11 and a 12-month high of $39.19.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 104.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 10,177 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 13.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 18,614 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in American Public Education in the third quarter valued at $665,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 108.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 9,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Public Education (APEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.