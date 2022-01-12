$17.10 Million in Sales Expected for One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) This Quarter

Analysts expect One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) to announce $17.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. One Stop Systems reported sales of $13.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full-year sales of $61.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $61.30 million to $61.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $68.35 million, with estimates ranging from $68.00 million to $68.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, One Stop Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

OSS traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.66. 69,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,769. The stock has a market cap of $86.98 million, a P/E ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average of $5.27. One Stop Systems has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

In other news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $53,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 73.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in One Stop Systems by 1,791,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 71,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

