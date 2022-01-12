$18.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will post $18.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.77 billion and the highest is $19.27 billion. Wells Fargo & Company posted sales of $17.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full year sales of $76.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.03 billion to $76.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $72.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $71.69 billion to $73.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.24.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $56.40. The company had a trading volume of 34,133,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,586,449. The firm has a market cap of $231.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $56.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 253,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 135.4% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 39,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 22,988 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 130,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,351,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,097,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

