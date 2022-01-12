2,226 Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,576,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,351,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,629,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,918,000 after buying an additional 463,275 shares during the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $6,102,791.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,401 shares of company stock valued at $16,824,041 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.85.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $115.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.27 and a twelve month high of $116.25.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

