$245.22 Million in Sales Expected for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to post $245.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $303.00 million and the lowest is $218.05 million. RLJ Lodging Trust reported sales of $91.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 169.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $780.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $765.62 million to $801.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.08). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.47% and a negative net margin of 57.05%. The company had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,808,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,602,000 after purchasing an additional 190,888 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,487,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,848,000 after buying an additional 1,946,329 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,411,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,716,000 after buying an additional 98,164 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 39.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,687,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,393,000 after buying an additional 1,315,859 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,936,000 after buying an additional 143,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,623. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $17.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average of $14.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -1.69%.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

