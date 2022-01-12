$25.33 Million in Sales Expected for Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGF) will report $25.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Real Good Food’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.50 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Real Good Food will report full year sales of $83.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $83.90 million to $84.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $120.27 million, with estimates ranging from $119.80 million to $121.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Real Good Food.

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($99.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RGF. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

RGF opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. Real Good Food has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.63.

Real Good Food Company Profile

The Real Good Food Company Inc is a health and wellness focused frozen food company. It develops, markets and manufactures foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar and made from gluten and grain-free ingredients. The Real Good Food Company Inc is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J.

