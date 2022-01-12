26,401 Shares in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 121.8% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.37.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 0.62. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $55.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.02.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 40.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $51,585.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $53,285.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,104 shares of company stock worth $128,165 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

