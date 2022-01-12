$27.17 Million in Sales Expected for First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) will report $27.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.43 million and the highest is $27.90 million. First Guaranty Bancshares reported sales of $33.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full year sales of $99.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $98.41 million to $100.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $111.30 million, with estimates ranging from $106.40 million to $116.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Guaranty Bancshares.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 14.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ FGBI traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. First Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $23.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from First Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.83%.

In other First Guaranty Bancshares news, Director Edgar R. Smith III acquired 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $69,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.94 per share, with a total value of $91,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,100 shares of company stock worth $182,905 over the last quarter. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGBI. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter worth $308,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 29.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 66,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 15,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 25.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. 8.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.