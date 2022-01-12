$298.53 Million in Sales Expected for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will announce $298.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $295.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $303.16 million. NuVasive reported sales of $291.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $270.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on NUVA. UBS Group decreased their target price on NuVasive from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Securities cut their price target on NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.54.

Shares of NuVasive stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $54.33. The stock had a trading volume of 672,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,850. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $45.45 and a twelve month high of $72.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -106.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.21.

NuVasive announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical device company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 17.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,654 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 35.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

