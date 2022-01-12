2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,877 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 39,966 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in 2U were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of 2U by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,934 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of 2U by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 2U by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of 2U by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWOU. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on 2U from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.22.

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. 2U, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $59.74. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $232.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $1,913,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $103,243.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About 2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

