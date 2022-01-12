31,474 Shares in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Acquired by 55I LLC

55I LLC bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000. 55I LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,615,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,888 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,113,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,623,000 after buying an additional 1,006,175 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,338,691.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,981,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,738,000 after buying an additional 1,981,264 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,903,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,146,000 after buying an additional 198,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 244.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 925,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,966,000 after buying an additional 657,047 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $46.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.94. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $49.38.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

