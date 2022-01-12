3,215 Shares in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Acquired by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBUU. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 82.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,088,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,175,000 after purchasing an additional 942,398 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Malibu Boats by 23.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 969,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,819,000 after acquiring an additional 186,177 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Malibu Boats by 81.7% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 621,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,567,000 after acquiring an additional 279,406 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Malibu Boats by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,447,000 after acquiring an additional 18,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Malibu Boats by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 384,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.29. 3,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,272. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.57 and a 12 month high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MBUU shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

In other news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,108,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

