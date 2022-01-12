3,426 Shares in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Acquired by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. We Are One Seven LLC owned approximately 0.12% of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 358.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRGE opened at $58.23 on Wednesday. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $63.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.00.

