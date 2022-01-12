$356.02 Million in Sales Expected for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will announce sales of $356.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $361.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $351.65 million. Zumiez posted sales of $331.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zumiez.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $289.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.82 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.80.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $2,230,173.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $89,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,564 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,226 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,615 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 43,253 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 106,507 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $45.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.69. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $36.33 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.46.

About Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

Featured Story: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zumiez (ZUMZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.