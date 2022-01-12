360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “360 DigiTech Inc. provides data driven, technology empowered digital platform. 360 DigiTech Inc., formerly knonw as 360 Finance Inc., is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

QFIN has been the subject of several other research reports. CLSA upped their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.54.

NASDAQ QFIN opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.54. 360 DigiTech has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.42% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $715.90 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that 360 DigiTech will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.78%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,910,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259,304 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 7,922,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,440 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,494,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,675 shares in the last quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,101,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

