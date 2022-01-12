47,550 Shares in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Purchased by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 47,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWNK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands stock opened at $20.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.48. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.73.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $287.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.79 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWNK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hostess Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

