$5.44 Billion in Sales Expected for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will announce $5.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PACCAR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.68 billion and the lowest is $5.22 billion. PACCAR posted sales of $5.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year sales of $20.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.76 billion to $21.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $24.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.10 billion to $24.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PACCAR.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

PCAR traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.54. 1,151,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,222. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.99 and its 200 day moving average is $85.46. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $103.19.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.15%.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PACCAR (PCAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.