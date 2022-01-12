$52.17 Million in Sales Expected for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) to announce sales of $52.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Seanergy Maritime’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.23 million. Seanergy Maritime posted sales of $21.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 144.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will report full-year sales of $142.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.00 million to $151.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $157.65 million, with estimates ranging from $152.09 million to $163.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Seanergy Maritime.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.44 million. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 10.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group raised shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of SHIP stock opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.73 million, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.50. Seanergy Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.96.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 1,635.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,375,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after buying an additional 5,065,735 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the third quarter worth about $4,378,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,599,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,404,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 21,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,356,250 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 1,350,000 shares during the last quarter. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

