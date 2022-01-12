55I LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

55I LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of DFAX stock opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.07. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $27.31.

