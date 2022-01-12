55I LLC Buys 6,438 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

55I LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC owned about 0.62% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 407.7% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 2nd quarter worth $157,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New stock opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average of $31.55. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.29.

