55I LLC Buys 7,414 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

55I LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 38.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,414 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 26,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 40,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period.

BATS MEAR opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.62 and a one year high of $50.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average is $50.16.

