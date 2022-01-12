55I LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

55I LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) by 205.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,999 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,039,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF stock opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.05. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $30.18 and a 12-month high of $39.27.

