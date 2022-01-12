55I LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

55I LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $194,063,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 310.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,458,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,698 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,013,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,713,000 after acquiring an additional 421,797 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 538,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,354,000 after acquiring an additional 146,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 10,724.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 140,595 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $100.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.91. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.80 and a fifty-two week high of $107.71.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

