55I LLC Has $713,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

55I LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $110.56 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $81.23 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.80.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

