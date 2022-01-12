55I LLC Lowers Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

55I LLC reduced its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 12.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,217 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 32.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $126,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000.

FREL stock opened at $33.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.18. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $34.94.

