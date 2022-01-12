55I LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

55I LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 390.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,439 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 42,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,141,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,330,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,512,000 after buying an additional 351,816 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPI Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 184,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,971,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MS opened at $105.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $106.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.76%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

