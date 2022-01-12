55I LLC Sells 1,150 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

55I LLC lessened its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 27,940,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,354 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,170,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,172,000 after purchasing an additional 210,022 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,544,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,182,000 after buying an additional 147,003 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,445,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,540,000 after purchasing an additional 110,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,905,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,423,000 after purchasing an additional 32,047 shares in the last quarter.

SCHC opened at $40.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.17 and a 200 day moving average of $41.98. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $37.22 and a 12 month high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

