$6.50 Million in Sales Expected for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) to post $6.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.16 million. Cue Biopharma posted sales of $480,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,254.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year sales of $13.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.84 million to $17.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $13.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.79% and a negative net margin of 654.55%. The business had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CUE shares. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Cue Biopharma in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cue Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Cue Biopharma stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 10,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,476. The stock has a market cap of $315.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.45. Cue Biopharma has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cue Biopharma by 6.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Cue Biopharma by 432.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cue Biopharma by 116.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 31,573 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cue Biopharma by 5.6% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 743,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,837,000 after purchasing an additional 39,552 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cue Biopharma by 39.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

