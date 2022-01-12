7,465 Shares in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Purchased by 55I LLC

55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.6% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPN. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.38.

NYSE:GPN opened at $149.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.75 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.55%.

In other news, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total value of $64,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $209,335. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.