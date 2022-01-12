$843.62 Million in Sales Expected for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) to post $843.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lazard’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $851.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $835.30 million. Lazard posted sales of $848.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lazard will report full-year sales of $3.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $702.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.97 million. Lazard had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 58.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

LAZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.94. 682,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,065. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Lazard has a one year low of $38.68 and a one year high of $53.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.63%.

In other Lazard news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lazard in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Lazard by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Lazard by 223.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lazard by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

