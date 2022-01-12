888 Holdings plc (LON:888) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

888 Holdings plc (LON:888) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 559.38 ($7.59).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($10.18) price objective on shares of 888 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($8.14) price target on shares of 888 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.37) price target on shares of 888 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($10.18) price target on shares of 888 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

In other 888 news, insider Mark Summerfield acquired 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 397 ($5.39) per share, with a total value of £1,052.05 ($1,428.06). Also, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn acquired 409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 403 ($5.47) per share, for a total transaction of £1,648.27 ($2,237.37).

Shares of LON:888 opened at GBX 289.20 ($3.93) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 321.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 371.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. 888 has a one year low of GBX 259 ($3.52) and a one year high of GBX 494 ($6.71). The company has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.25.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

