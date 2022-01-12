$952.46 Million in Sales Expected for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) will post sales of $952.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $941.00 million to $983.80 million. Pentair posted sales of $796.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year sales of $3.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $4.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.76 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 15.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 6.0% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PNR traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,012,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,359. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Pentair has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $80.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.49 and its 200-day moving average is $73.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

