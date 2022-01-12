A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26,860.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMKBY shares. AlphaValue raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to 26,860.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. DNB Markets upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMKBY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.90. The company had a trading volume of 699,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.49. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $18.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.99.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The company had revenue of $16.61 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.