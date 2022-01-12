AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AC Immune SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, discover and design novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes Crenezumab, ACI-24, Anti-Tau antibody, Morphomer Tau, Tau-PET imaging agent, Morphomer Abeta and Morphomer alpha-syn which are in clinical trial. AC Immune SA is based in Lausanne, Switzerland. “

Get AC Immune alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price target on AC Immune from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. AC Immune has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.49. The firm has a market cap of $356.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.82.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AC Immune will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of AC Immune by 221.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP grew its stake in shares of AC Immune by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of AC Immune by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 31,475 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AC Immune by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,661 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AC Immune (ACIU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.