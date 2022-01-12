Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) will announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Accel Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $193.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

ACEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.08.

NYSE ACEL opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. Accel Entertainment has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Accel Entertainment news, insider Derek Harmer sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $94,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $435,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,234 shares of company stock worth $2,490,535. Company insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACEL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,937,000 after purchasing an additional 188,290 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,147,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,355,000 after buying an additional 79,993 shares during the period. Crescent Park Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 3,591,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,602,000 after buying an additional 220,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,110,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,916,000 after purchasing an additional 171,657 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 17.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,772,000 after buying an additional 144,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

