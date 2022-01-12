Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing ARCs or Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. Actinium’s lead application for their ARCs is targeted conditioning, which is intended to selectively deplete a patient’s disease or cancer cells and certain immune cells prior to a BMT or Bone Marrow Transplant, Gene Therapy or Adoptive Cell Therapy (ACT) such as CAR-T to enable engraftment of these transplanted cells with minimal toxicities. With their ARC approach, they seek to improve patient outcomes and access to these potentially curative treatments by eliminating or reducing the non-targeted chemotherapy that is used for conditioning in standard practice currently. Their lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) is being studied in the ongoing pivotal Phase 3 Study of Iomab-B in Elderly Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (SIERRA) trial for BMT conditioning. The SI “

ATNM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of ATNM stock opened at $6.00 on Monday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. As a group, analysts expect that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 819,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 247,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $437,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 52,872 shares during the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 22,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel targeted therapies known as Antibody Radiation-Conjugates (ARCs), which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

