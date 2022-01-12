Actual Experience (LON:ACT) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $46.03

Shares of Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 46.03 ($0.62) and traded as low as GBX 16 ($0.22). Actual Experience shares last traded at GBX 17.75 ($0.24), with a volume of 4,763,360 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £10.60 million and a P/E ratio of -2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 46.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 79.34. The company has a current ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 13.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

Get Actual Experience alerts:

In related news, insider Steve Bennetts acquired 1,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £840.64 ($1,141.09).

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides human experience management and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives data from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; business impact assessment that helps corporates to understand the impact on top-level business metrics; continuous improvement service to optimize the digital business over time; and managed services.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Actual Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actual Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.