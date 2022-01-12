Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) PT Raised to $244.00 at Cowen

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Cowen from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.17.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

NYSE:AYI opened at $208.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $115.01 and a 1 year high of $224.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.07. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.61.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $926.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total transaction of $213,188.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 567,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,429,000 after purchasing an additional 24,935 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,370,000. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.