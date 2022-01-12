Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.36

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 763 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADAP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $559.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.95.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.31% and a negative net margin of 2,499.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $8,033,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,824,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,306,000 after buying an additional 1,128,061 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,627,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,597 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,584,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 654,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 41.7% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,189,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after acquiring an additional 644,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.