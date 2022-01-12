Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 46,672 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,672 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.10% of Unum Group worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Unum Group by 53.5% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 33.6% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Unum Group in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

