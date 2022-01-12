Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $4,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BEP. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,014,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,156,000 after buying an additional 1,929,252 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 745.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,946,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,930 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,594,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,423,000 after purchasing an additional 867,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,624,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,136,000 after purchasing an additional 249,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 44.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 583,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 178,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

BEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. CSFB set a $45.00 price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.08.

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $34.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $32.85 and a 12-month high of $49.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.72.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.78 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.304 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.50%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

