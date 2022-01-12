Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $5.11 Million Stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,956 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $5,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 10.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 11.2% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter.

FTF opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $9.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.30%.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

