Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 149,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 138,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,260,000 after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 18,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,628,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Shares of NYSE UI opened at $302.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52-week low of $236.11 and a 52-week high of $401.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $301.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.78.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $458.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.68 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,302.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ubiquiti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $482,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 90.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.